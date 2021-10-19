Katy Perry against body shaming to invite fans to vote for iO Donna

K.aty Perry back on Instagram with a Zoom session in style 80s along with the timeless fitness icon Jane Fonda explaining the exercises to be done with his usual verve.

The target? Develop the rights muscle and not abstain from voting in the US presidential elections. A splendid opportunity, among other things, to also say a resounding “enough” to the body shaming and the anxiety of getting back in shape immediately after childbirth.

Katy Perry and postpartum hunger

“Train yourself to vote!” writes Katy Perry in the post. And to convince fans he leverages self-irony by introducing himself in deshabille and in its natural forms. In some scenes he watches others train by munching on one protein snack, in others she is intent on tinkering with the breast pump.

Breastfeed after all it is a happy but demanding activity for new mothers and as we know it makes you hungry with fear. The 35-year-old pop star, however, appears very serene about it and in addition to “VOTE” seems to mean: “Among my various rights, I also have the right to accept my body as it is with the postpartum forms. And if I like, to indulge in a fantastic snack sitting on the sofa “.

80s workout

The video posted on Instagram is like a session away Zoom VHS videotape style with graphics and music clearly inspired by the golden age of Jane Fonda’s workout videos 80s.

“Good morning class!” says Jane Fonda “I want you to be super focused and motivated to bring home the result. So … are you ready to train the right to vote? “. From Vanessa Hudgens to Ken Jeong up to another famous new mother committed against the body shaming, Amy Schumer. Each in his own way and playing down his own weaknesses and frailties, is very committed to achieving the result: to entice fans to vote.

