Katy Perry Almost Took This Character Off Emma Stone (Movie Is On Star Plus) – CINEMABLEND

cross storiess (2011) is an American drama directed by Tate Taylor and starring Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Bryce Dallas Howard. This Oscar-winning film was based on the novel maids and ladiesby Kathryn Stockett and you can see it right now on StarPlus.

Set in the 60’s, Crossing stories tells the story of Eugenia Phelan (Emma Stone), a 23-year-old who returned home to Mississippi after finishing college. Eugenia wants to be a writer, but her mother (allison janney) just wants his daughter to get married as soon as possible.

In this tape, available at StarPluswe also meet Aibileen Clark (Viola Davis), a domestic worker who is constantly discriminated against. Eugenia meets her when she decides to interview black women to find out about their cases of abuse and discrimination, something very common at the time but that no one dared to denounce. Minny Jackson (Octavia Spencer) is Aibileen’s best friend. The three, Skeeter, Aibileen and Minny, have in common to go against what is established in the time in which they lived. From the stories that Eugenia manages to make known, an important social movement will begin.

Octavia Spencer won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her work in ‘Crossed Stories’.



Katy Perry said that had been selected to perform a small part in Crossing stories; however, his schedule could not be adjusted to the film’s recording schedule. At that time she was recording “Teenage Dream”, the singer’s second album.

katy perry said:

I was upset about it. She knew it was going to be a big movie

The singer has acted in films such as Katy Perry: Part of Me, The Smurfs and Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute, from 2021. She has also appeared in an episode of the series How I Met Your Mother. How do you imagine her performance would have been in the Oscar-nominated film? Don’t forget you can see Crossing stories in StarPlus.