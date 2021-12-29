Katy Perry and Alesso release new song “When I Go”

Katy Perry and Alesso have released their new single “When I’m Gone”, an electric space dance track that marked the first collaboration between a DJ and a pop star.

“When I’m Gone” is Perry’s second single released this year, following “Electric” released in May as part of Pokémon 25 Audio Recording. This is Alesso’s fourth song of the year and follows Marshmello’s “Chasing Stars” with James Bay.

Perry and Alesso spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday about the new song, with Perry telling Lowe that Alesso came to her with the track nearly a year and a half ago. She told Lowe she wasn’t sure she was ready to cooperate ahead of preparations for her Las Vegas residency shows, but as she puts it:[The show] So big and brutal we wanted to inject some fresh blood. I was like, I have the perfect timing to release a dance song that goes through so much fun and on, on, on. Then also with the next music video, I will do it ”.

Aliso also praised Berry’s composing skills. “I’d like the artists to be more involved and have directions because this is a collaboration,” he said. “I shouldn’t just have the song. I have to say that Katie was definitely a perfectionist, and I love it ”.

The two are expected to premiere a music video for the track on ESPN midway through the 2022 NCAA National Soccer Tournament on January 10.

Perry will begin her Las Vegas residency on Wednesday night and run through March 19, 2022. She has been featured on the track list for her opening night residency Tuesday night.