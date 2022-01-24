Katy Perry and Alesso, the making of the When I’m Gone collaboration

Alesso said in the video posted on YouTube: “We have been working on this song for more than a year and we are really excited about the final result”

When I’m Gone is the recent collaboration that united the production of Alesso with the voice of Katy Perry (PHOTO). In the past few hours the Swedish DJ and the singer, born in 1984, told about the making of the video clip of the song with a video shared on the pop star’s YouTube channel.

Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry’s post for the actor’s birthday Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson, this is the name in the registry office, spoke of the decision to try his hand for the first time with a choreography so as to satisfy the requests of the fans, nicknamed KatyCats. The voice of Fireowrk said: “I had never done a video clip with full-blown choreography before but I knew it was time to give my KatyCats what they wanted given how sexy the production was and my hair black again“.

Katy Perry and Alesso, When I’m Gone video released Alesso instead spoke of the birth of When I’m Gone: “I heard that a song like this hadn’t been made in a while. The world needs a fun and energetic dance track again ”.

Katy Perry, the new single When I’m Gone with Alesso is out The DJ added: “We’ve been working on this song for over a year and we are so excited about the end result“. Finally Alesso declared: “Everyone who was involved did an extraordinary job. I love this video and I hope it’s the same for the fans too ”.

Holidays in Italy, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry land in Capri A few days ago Katy Perry celebrated the birthday of Orlando Bloom sharing a series of shots on Instagram. The pop star wrote: “Happy 45th birthday to the kindest, deepest, most soulful, sexy and strongest man I know. Thank you for always being a compass, an unwavering anchor and bring joy of life to every place where you go “. The singer concluded: “You are the love and the light of my life. I thank my lucky stars for you and our love Daisy Dove“.

