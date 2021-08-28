Katy Perry and daughter Daisy’s birthday message

“AND good life since you are here“Sang in Moulin Rouge Ewan McGregor to Nicole Kidman, now completely dazzled by the feeling for the beautiful Satin. Sweet words that today they can tell Katy Perry’s love for her daughter Daisy Dove who, on August 26, celebrated her first year of life. A birth that of the eldest daughter of the 36-year-old pop star (had by her partner Orlando Bloom, already Flynn’s father) who completely upset her existence. In fact, since she became a mother, Katy Perry has admitted that she has understood the true meaning of life, as she wanted to specify in the sweet message published in the past few hours on Twitter, in which he publicly stated how hopelessly he is in love with his little Daisy.

“Today is the day my life began a year agoKaty admitted that, over the course of her daughter’s first few months, she wanted to share her followers with the baby’s progress, from when she started crawling to when her first tooth came out. In short, a complete and timely reportage that made us even more fond of the eldest daughter of Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who landed in Italy during the summer for a traveling holiday that saw them wandering around the canals of Venice in June. , and then surprisingly reappeared in Capri in August, where they were immortalized by the paparazzi struggling with the legendary Faraglioni, the inviting margherita pizzas and the inevitable king size ice cream cones.

Since becoming a mother, Perry has changed her priorities and said goodbye to the social life and going out with friends to devote herself almost exclusively to her daughter Daisy: “I think you realize that when you become a mother you just have to focus on being a mom“explained the 36-year-old during a live on Instagram”And it’s not because you don’t love other people, it’s not for nothing other than that you just want to be a great mom. A lot of things happen when you become a mom and it’s the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when ready“concluded Katy, happier with the best gift ever: Daisy Dove.

