Katy Perry and her sister look so different as they share amazing news

Katy Perry can always keep her fans on their toes with her goofy style, but her latest post really caught her followers off guard.

PHOTOS: Colorful celebrity engagement rings: Elizabeth Hurley, Victoria Beckham, Katy Perry and more

Singer Swish Swish shared a video alongside her sister, Angela, as she showcased a new song she called ‘Moose Moose Alpaca’ which was intended as a campfire song for teens. The song featured a wide variety of moves each corresponding to a different word, including the titular ‘moose’ and ‘alpaca’, but also ‘pufferfish’, ‘flamingo’ and ‘ninja’.

Loading player…

WATCH: Katy Perry shares a rare glimpse into her daughter’s life

We couldn’t get over how different the two women looked, with Katy rocking her jet black hair in a ponytail, while Angela styled her sandy brown locks in pigtails.

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom take their kids on a bike ride for an adorable family day out

READ: Katy Perry has given rare insight into how her past has affected her approach to motherhood

The popstar appeared alongside her sister as they talked about their charity, the Firework Foundation, and its goal “is to empower children in underserved communities to ignite their inner light through the arts.”

Explaining the job, Katy joked, “INTRODUCING MY NEXT SONG… Moose Moose Alpaca sorry! »

Katy and her sister gave a glimpse of their work

She continued, “But seriously, I’m so proud of the work my sister Angela and I have done with @fireworkfoundation and I’m so happy to share our beautiful Camp Firework with you on Variety and Lifetime present Power of Women: The Changemakers.

“Tune into @Lifetime tonight at 10 p.m. Eastern ET Pacific! »

MORE: Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom celebrate daughter Daisy’s second birthday and the photo is too cute

WATCH: Katy Perry makes a splash in a stunning sequin dress for a special occasion

Angela is Katy’s older sister, and the couple also have a brother, David, who is younger than both of their sisters.

Katy stunned fans earlier this year when she shared another photo with Angela, and once again, their differences were stark!

Katy is very close to her sister

The mum-of-one hid her platinum blonde hair under a crochet hat while Angela wore her gorgeous red locks in cascading waves.

PHOTOS: Katy Perry sells incredible $18 million family home – see inside

WOW: Katy Perry makes a very special appearance in a red cutout dress

Katy is incredibly close to her sister and even helped deliver the baby. Before the birth of her own child, Katy revealed that helping Angela give birth helped her not be afraid during labour.

At the time, she said: “I helped deliver my sister’s two babies in her living room – who are now three and six – and in a bathtub on her bed, holding her leg in back, filming her like Scorsese. »

Read more HELLO! American stories here

Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to get more stories like this straight to your inbox.