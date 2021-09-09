Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, do you know what they have in common? let’s find out

The two are linked by a very special friendship that is not afraid of envy and jealousy: let’s find out what it is.

What do they have in common? you would never believe it, you will be amazed.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr: how did they meet? the bizarre tale

It may seem strange to you but the two are really close friends, but how did their friendship start? Katy and Miranda have a man in common.

It is precisely the sex symbol Orlando Bloom.

The star, since 2016 is linked to the American singer who gave him a baby girl last year, Daisy Dove.

Instead, from the marriage with the Australian supermodel, which lasted from 2010 to 2013, he was born Flynn.

They are a real extended family but very united, even if at the beginning it was not all roses, the two have formed an excellent relationship.

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr: their friendship

The celebrity singer recently revealed to her Instagram fans that she has spent a Wednesday based on yoga, at the Jonathan Club in Malibu, with the supermodel.

Also, last August, when the Daisy, Miranda announced:

“I am so happy for you guys. I can’t wait to meet her“.

The model has talked about the singer in a super positive way many times, revealing:

“I love Katy. I’m really happy that Orlando has her, it makes him happy. And for our son Flynn, having a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing“.

That’s not all, because Katy jokingly said that friendship with Miranda brings her many advantages.

For example, when Flynn returns to her father’s house, he brings her a backpack full of creams from Miranda’s line.

This is the proof that you can be friends even if you have the father of your children in common.

