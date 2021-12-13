Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr friends in the sign of Orlando Bloom

If anyone had doubts about the real functioning of an extended family, they could certainly change their mind by listening to the story of the 38-year-old model Miranda Kerr and the pop star Katy Perry, who have become very close friends since the second is engaged to the former husband of the former, that is to say the actor Orlando Bloom, with whom in 2010 he also had a son, Flynn.

Although they have proved it on several occasions, publicly supporting each other in their professional paths, it was Miranda Kerr who explained what alchemy was created between the two, in the podcast Moments With Candace Parker, revealing that she is now more fond of the 36-year-old singer than the 42-year-old ex and actor: “Let’s go on vacation together, celebrate all the important milestones together. I love her. It would be safe to say that I love her more than Flynn’s dad. ” Then he adds to the dose: “For me, at the moment, Orlando is like a brother. And most of the time, an annoying brother – she continued – So she helps me deal with him, because she knows how to take him, and I’m so thankful that he is there. This takes the pressure off me ”.

“When Orlando started dating Katy, I remember he invited me to see him once and she was there too: we hit it off right away. I saw what it was like with Flynn. She was very playful with Flynn. She wasn’t trying to be her mom but just to be friendly and fun, that’s all you can ask for. ” Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. The supermodel is now married to Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, with whom she welcomed two other children, Hart and Myles.

Orlando is instead officially engaged to Katy Perry and together they had Daisy Dove, who is about to turn one.

Miranda Kerr added that she appreciates traveling together, so Flynn can bond with Daisy: “We went on vacation with Katy and Daisy and she’s so cute. She is still very small and Flynn is so sweet to her. “