Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr friends thanks to Orlando Bloom

Is it possible to develop a friendship with your boyfriend’s ex? This is the thorny question that has been puzzling many of us since time immemorial and to which, today, Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr give a definitive answer that does not allow for replies or second thoughts: Yes, it can be done, as the legendary doctor Frederick Frankenstein said in Frankenstein Junior. And if two smart girls like Katy and Miranda say it, you have to believe them, especially since they have in common a certain Orlando Bloom, the singer’s current boyfriend Firework (with whom he had little Daisy) and ex-husband of Victoria’s Seacrets model, mother of her son Flynn. An extended and very modern family that of Bloom who, in his life, had the good fortune to meet two intelligent women like Perry and Kerr, who were able to overcome the initial mistrust (which is more than normal, we would be missing) to start a wonderful and sincere friendship.

“One of the best things about being close to Miranda is that I can try all of her products, especially when her son [Flynn] he comes home carrying some in his backpack”The singer of Roar during a live Instagram show where she helped Miranda promote her KORA Organics skin care line. During the chat, the two women talked (among other things) about motherhood and how this condition has united them, bringing them much closer than they could ever imagine. This of course isn’t the first time the judge’s American Idol and Kerr talk about their friendship, just a few months ago in fact the model had admitted that she felt very lucky to have Katy in her life, without whom she would no longer be able to be without. “I love her and I feel so happy that Orlando has found someone who can make his heart so happy, because at the end of the day for Flynn, having a happy father and mother is the most important thing.”Miranda had told during a live with Drew Barrymore.

“I am so thankful that Orlando and Katy met, I am so thankful that I found my amazing husband [Evan Spiegel] and I’m grateful for the way we respect each other”Had then concluded the supermodel. And so, in a world where hatred and wickedness always seem to prevail, here in the Bloom-Perry-Kerr house serenity and good feelings seem to be the masters, teaching us not only that it is possible to become a BFF of your boyfriend’s ex (even when this is a wonderful supermodel), but also how beautiful and fulfilling it can be to have a friend who can support you, understand you and support you always and in any case, just like Katy and Miranda do.

