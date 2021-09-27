News

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr talked about their relationship and their “modern family”

14 April 2021




Katy Perry And Miranda Kerr they proved once again how close they are.

The singer helped the model to launch a new moisturizing line from her beauty company Kora Organics, serving as a guest on an Instagram Live.

During the chat, they talked about how much they are “neighbors“and their experience with motherhood. The”our modern family“the artist said at one point, referring to the fact that Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and together they had son Flynn, who is 10 years old.

Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr – getty images

Currently the actor and Katy Perry are officially engaged and welcomed last August their first daughter together, Daisy Dove.

The star of “Not The End Of The World“he said that when Fynn goes to his and Orlando Bloom’s house, he always carries:”Lots of knowledge about skin care or food“, things he learned from his mother.

One of the great things about being so close to Miranda is that I can try all of her products, especially when his son comes home with the products in his backpack“he added, with a laugh.

In our modern family, she is probably the most health conscious of all. But Orlando is also into fitness“.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – getty images

Miranda Kerr then opened the topic of motherhood: after Flynn, she had two children with her second husband Evan Spiegel: Hart, 3 years old, e Myles, of 18 months.

Children are my number one love – said the supermodel – Being a mom is the best thing in the world“.

It is the best work, the most satisfying – Katy Perry agreed – There is no feeling like the one I felt when I had my daughter. It was like all the love I was looking for came like this: bam“.

The love we receive from our children is constant and unconditional and it’s not based on what you have, what you don’t have, what career, and it makes me feel so full knowing that there is this unconditional love. I’m glad I made the decision to try and do it because I didn’t want to miss this opportunity“.

ph: getty images


