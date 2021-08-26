Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr, the friends you don’t expect (by Orlando Bloom)

Is it possible to develop a friendship with your boyfriend’s ex? Katy Perry And Miranda Kerr they give us an answer that does not allow replies: Yes it can be done. Though the man “in common” is a sex symbol like Orlando Bloom. The star since 2016 is linked to the American singer who gave him a baby girl last year, Daisy Dove. From the marriage with the Australian supermodel, which lasted from 2010 to 2013, the little one was born Flynn, 10 years old. Today, all together, they form a beautiful extended family.

Maybe at the beginning some understandable distrust, between Katy and Miranda, there may have been. If that were the case, not only did they overcome it but they became true friends. So much so that the pop star, in his latest post on Instagram, made it known that he had spent a Wednesday based on yoga, at the Jonathan Club in Malibu, with the supermodel: “My first yoga session after pregnancy”, writes Kate accompanying a video in which, together with Miranda, she promotes a new product by Kora Organics, the beauty line of the supermodel.

It is not the first time that the two have exchanged public displays of affection. When the little Daisy, Miranda – married since 2017 to Evan Spiegel with whom she had two children – was among the first to wish her new parents good wishes: “I am so happy for you guys. I can’t wait to meet her“. Previously the model had stated: “I love Katy. I am really happy that Orlando has her, just as I am grateful to have found my husband a year after Orlando and I separated. Katy it makes him happy. AND for our son Flynn, having a happy father and a happy mother is the most important thing“.

The singer also spoke about the model in public. Some time ago, jokingly, he said: “One of the great benefits of friendship with Miranda is that i can try all its products. Especially when your son Flynn comes home with a backpack full of creams. ‘ And in fact, when Kerr launched a new cream last April, it was the singer who was the tester.



READ ALSO

Priyanka Chopra, Meghan Markle’s friend, would have snubbed William and Kate at Wimbledon

READ ALSO

Emma Bunton, the ex Spice Girl’s wedding to Jade Jones

READ ALSO

Kanye West and Irina Shayk, the mystery of the couple who may not exist (by choice of her?)