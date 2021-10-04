Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Angelina Jolie with her daughter: what a red carpet!

The actress and director is the great protagonist of the Power of Women event, while one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood stages a curtain of applause. The clothes? Chic and shock …

Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Katy Perry asking Orlando Bloom for the sos bodice, and many celebrities in chic clothes … and shock: at the Power of Women event organized by Variety magazine at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts of Beverly Hills female power was staged – PHOTO | VIDEO 1 | VIDEO 2

Angelina Jolie, the shocking words about the divorce from Brad Pitt: “I was afraid for me and for my family” – LOOK

THE AWARD TO THE POETESS AMANDA GORMAN – It was Angelina Jolie who presented Amanda Gorman – the 22-year-old poet who enchanted the world with her verses on the day of Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony at the White House – the Power of Women award established by the American magazine Variety. “The youngest but strongest voice we could ask for right now,” said the actress and director who wanted her daughter Zahara next to her, adopted from Ethiopia with Brad Pitt and involved, together with her other children, in the stormy divorce. of the couple (LOOK). “In addition to celebrating your amazing accomplishments, Amanda, we honor the little girl you were at age 7,” Angelina said in her speech. “And every other girl who feels like a stranger, who feels lonely, when she’s just discovering herself. Many girls see the progress they have made in their lives trampled on. (…). As if anyone had the right to decide what a woman can or cannot do with her mind and body. There is nothing more beautiful, more stimulating and more disturbing than the free mind of a thinking woman. This is certainly the reason why so much effort is made to enclose it ”.

Brad Pitt has a new girlfriend: she is the beautiful German model Nicole Poturalski … and she is 30 years younger than him – LOOK

THE CURTAIN OF KATY PERRY AND ORLANDO BLOOM – Curtain on stage for one of the most celebrated and beautiful couples in Hollywood. When Katy Perry conquers the stage she realizes that the corset worn under the sumptuous and voluminous lilac dress is too tight on her and throws a sos to Orlando Bloom, seated in the front row. The prompt intervention, with a kiss on the final back, is full of applause (VIDEO). The same cannot be said for some of the looks sported on the red carpet – PHOTOGALLERY

Loading... Advertisements

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, love blooms in Cannes: they flirt on the terrace… – LOOK





Today © RESERVED REPRODUCTION