Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are parents: Daisy was born

No.where months of anxiety, worry, waiting. And now there it is, one tiny hand held in mom’s hands (with a daisy, daisy, painted on the nail), and dad. Katy Perry, 35 years old, e Orlando Bloom, 43, have just become parents of their first daughter together, Daisy Dove.

The actor is already the father of a child, Flynn, 9, born from the relationship with the Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he was married from 2010 to 2013.

View this post on Instagram Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honored to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @ OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy. ⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us. ⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever. ⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥ ️ can bloom with generosity. ⠀ ⠀ Gratefully- ⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando. ”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child. A post shared by UNICEF (@unicef) on Aug 26, 2020 at 8:36 pm PDT

To give the announcement to the whole world of one of the most social births ever was Unicef, the United Nations Children’s Fund, of which the two stars are ambassadors.

“We are lucky, but not everyone can experience a peaceful birth

In a long post on Instagram, later shared by the Orlando profile, the two new parents showed all their enthusiasm: “We are flying, full of love and wonder, for the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter “, they wrote, before adding that they knew of”be lucky, and that not everyone can have a peaceful childbirth experience like ours. “

Every 11 seconds a baby or pregnant woman dies

The two, as invested in the role of ambassadors of the charity, also wanted to let people know that, while their childbirth experience was peaceful and safe, “there are communities around the world that still register a shortage of health workers. And every 11 seconds a pregnant woman or baby dies, especially for causes that could be prevented ».

The post goes on to explain that “due to COVID-19 many more children’s lives are at risk due to the greater difficulty in accessing water, soap, vaccines and medicines that can prevent diseases ».

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom “close to parents in difficulty”

As parents of a newborn, they conclude before signing the post jointly, “This breaks our hearts, since at this moment more than ever we feel close to parents in difficulty. As UNICEF goodwill ambassadors, we know that UNICEF is on the ground, doing what is necessary to ensure that every pregnant woman has access to a qualified health worker and quality health care. ‘

At the end of the post, the two stars announce that they have opened a page to be able to make donations to the institution, hoping that “the reader’s heart can flourish (from English, bloom, like the surname of the actor) of generosity ». Just like theirs, full of love for this creature who has just arrived in their arms.

