Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom at the park with their daughter Daisy

Let’s call it the pandemic effect: thanks to the mask, which guarantees a little anonymity, even Hollywood super stars risk leading an almost normal life, for the sake of their children. This is the case of singer Katy Perry, 37, and her boyfriend, English actor Orlando Bloom, 44, who despite being one of the most famous couples in showbiz, love going to the Beverly Hills playgrounds with their Daisy, of 15 months.

As can be seen from the shots on these pages, published exclusively by Gente, the two are almost unrecognizable. She is in gray overalls and fur boots, very anonymous thanks to the mask, hat and hood of the sweatshirt. He, with that denim jacket, looks like any guy.

In the sequence, the couple entertain themselves in the gardens while the girl plays with peers. Katy and Orlando take turns immortalizing her with their smartphone, as every couple of parents in love with their little girl does.

The singer and the actor appear accomplices and close-knit and often pass a thermal bottle that perhaps contains a purifying herbal tea or a bio juice, given that he is a vegetarian and both lead a very healthy life. Katy and Orlando are considered a “settled” couple in Hollywood. A few years ago she was the woman who made the most in music, with 135 million dollars billed for a single single (it was 2015), and today she boasts an assets of about 330 million.

He is currently a judge in the American Idol talent show and in December he will have a show of his own in Las Vegas for three months, a very prestigious stage in the career of an overseas singer. Orlando Bloom, who has become a planetary star for his roles in the saga of The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, can boast a fortune of around 40 million.

Our beauties started dating in 2016, then broke up a year later and got back together in 2018. They got engaged in 2019 (her ring was valued at 5 million), but postponed the wedding due to the pandemic. On August 26, 2020 Daisy was born. “That’s all I’ve ever been looking for,” said Katy. When’s the wedding, guys?