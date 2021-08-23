Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have a good time in Italy

Kate Berry and Orlando Bloom Breathe out some steam.

The famous couple were recently spotted having fun with friends at a boisterous party in Capri, Italy.

They spent an evening at Taverna Anema and Core nightclub on the Italian island.

While strolling, Perry, 36, wore a dress Only a light blue top She paired it with a silly multicolored wig. Bloom also wore a wig even though he was blond.

KATY PERRY TAKES A HANDLING OF ORLANDO BLOOM during the Italian entry

The “Vendetta” actor, 44, also wore a white linen top and matching white pants.

At one point in the evening, Bloom replaced her blonde wig with a dark baseball cap and donned a muscular man’s apron.

Bloom is seen singing all night while enjoying libations at one point. Perry was also spotted singing some songs.

Prior to their night at the cabaret, the two reportedly dined at Villa Verde with friends, including Vogue editor Edward Enninful.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s ex-wife Miranda Kerr discuss their “close” relationship

the “American idol” The judge and his lover are enjoying a lot of time in Italy, lately a sunny During a day on the boat full of PDAs.

While they were in the water, the two hugged in an affectionate kiss as Berry reached down and grabbed the actor’s butt.

For their romantic outings, the singer wore a black one-piece swimsuit with light blonde hair pulled back while Bloom only wore a red swimsuit.

The sacrament was located on the steps of a boat on the waters off the Italian coast.

The two share a daughter, Daisy Dove, just weeks away from her first birthday.

Bloom also has a 10-year-old son, who he shares with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr. The two married from 2010 to 2013.