Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom share their days in the Czech Republic with fans on Instagram
July 13, 2021
It is the artists themselves who share glimpses of theirs trips with Instagram followers. In addition to posting a shot of Orlando Bloom holding a cocktail, the 36-year-old singer has posted some videos in which the model also appears Cara Delevingne.
The comment is laughable: “While dad works, mom plays in Prague,” wrote the 13-time-nominated singer Grammy.
Katy Perry madly in love
With Katy and her husband there is of course also the little girl Daisy Dove, which will turn one year in August. With the baby, the singer took several snapshots around the capital of the Czech Republic, which show how happy and relaxed she is in the role of new mother.
Katy and Orlando have started hang out In the 2016 and they broke up the following year, before finally reuniting in February 2018. The couple is fiancée in the following February and welcomed daughter Daisy Dove in August 2020.
The singer said he had fallen in love of the actor when he realized how much he was good boy like father, watching him interact with his son Flynn, born from the relationship with Miranda Kerr. Just then the American artist realized that the star of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ would become the father of her children.
