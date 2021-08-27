The vacation dream of Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom around Europe. After being in Venice, in Paris and Greece, the two stars were sighted also to Prague where the British actor is engaged in the television program ‘Carnival Row’.

It is the artists themselves who share glimpses of theirs trips with Instagram followers. In addition to posting a shot of Orlando Bloom holding a cocktail, the 36-year-old singer has posted some videos in which the model also appears Cara Delevingne.

The comment is laughable: “While dad works, mom plays in Prague,” wrote the 13-time-nominated singer Grammy.

Katy Perry madly in love

With Katy and her husband there is of course also the little girl Daisy Dove, which will turn one year in August. With the baby, the singer took several snapshots around the capital of the Czech Republic, which show how happy and relaxed she is in the role of new mother.