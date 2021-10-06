Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have got married

For the past few days, rumors have been circulating that Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom are secretly married. The reason? Everything was born from one photo taken in Hawaii, where the two celebrities were paparazzi on vacation with their families. But it was the one that caught the attention of the fans a detail particularly. A ring magically appeared on the singer’s left ring finger. Could it be that the couple decided to get married secretly? Maybe on a long white Hawaiian beach. At the moment, no confirmation neither denial came from the couple. So we just have to wait or look for new clues to discover the truth!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom should have already married

But before we scour their social networks for new clues, let’s take a step back. If you missed some gossip, Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry they were supposed to get married in December 2019, but, unfortunately, there was a problem with the location and the couple decided to postpone the ceremony at the beginning of 2020. Too bad that, without the possibility of forecasting, the pandemic came then! The singer and the actor, who have recently had their first daughter, they could not help but postpone the wedding to a later date.

Loading... Advertisements

The love story: this is how the two stars met!

For those who are not aware, the beginning of the love story between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dates back to January 2017, when the two celebrities they met by chance in a fast food restaurant, returning from the Golden Globe ceremony. But, after a few months ‘all pink and flowers’, problems began to arise and the most loved couple of the moment decided to take a break. In February 2019, on Valentine’s Day, Orlando Bloom asked Katy Perry to marry him and the two announced their official engagement. After the engagement, another happy news arrived: the arrival of the little girl Daisy Dove Bloom, which was born in August 2020!

Read also: Orlando Bloom talks about daughter Daisy Dove