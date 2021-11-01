Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: their costume for Halloween 2021 (PHOTO)

For Halloween 2021, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom chose a topical costume: a vaccine syringe and a doctor, here are the photos.

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom they chose to opt for a costume “vaccinal” to wear ad Halloween 2021. The two, in fact, dressed up as a syringe with a vaccine and as a doctor; the effect is definitely extravagant!

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom explicitly supported the global vaccination campaign also on Halloween 2021. The two, in fact, chose to dress up as a syringe and as a doctor. The pop star then completed the post by writing: “Be careful, guys!”.

The one chosen by Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry, however, was not the only peculiar costume of Halloween 2021. Lizzo dressed as Baby Yoda also deserves a lot of applause: the rapper went around the streets of Hollywood and took dozens of selfies with fans unaware of his real identity.

However, the scariest costume of the year award went to the man dressed as Pennywise who wandered around an English village on Halloween 2021. The man in question terrified numerous people by giving them candy and red balloons.