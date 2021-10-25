Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom: who took the first step?

American singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom met during a very special event: this is how their first meeting went.

They form one of the most beautiful and beloved couples of American showbiz: she is a successful singer and pop music star, he is an actor with great charm and talent. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met in 2016 to an event and since then their wonderful love story has begun. Today they are the parents of little Daisy Dove Bloom, born on August 26, 2020.

The singer announced the pregnancy in a very particular way: on March 5th of last year he released his new single Never Worn White, and it was with that video that she announced to the world that she was expecting her first child from Orlando Bloom. Some time ago the actor told on what occasion he and the singer met, and which of the two took the first step towards the other. Let’s find out how it went.

READ ALSO >>> Emma and Katy Perry have the same fear: what is it?

Loading... Advertisements

The first meeting between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Interviewed some time ago for The Mirror, the famous British actor Orlando Bloom, face de Pirates of the Caribbean And The Lord of the Rings, revealed how it went the first time he met the singer live Katy Perry, his current life partner. From what is clear from his words, it is clear that theirs was a love at first sight, worthy of a modern fairy tale.

READ ALSO >>> the video on social media leaves everyone speechless, have you noticed?

We are at the 2016 Golden Globes. “I stayed on stage, looked at the audience and there she was, sitting alone in the crowd” Orlando Bloom recalled. “I remember she was wearing this beautiful pink dress and I thought: ‘Wow, I think it’s Katy Perry‘”. During the ceremony between the two there was no contact, and only at the after party did the well-known actor make his move. “She was sitting at a table with Denzel Washington, who had just arrived with a plate full of burgers”And it was on that occasion that he decided to try a first approach. He walked over to their table and asked his colleague for a burger. “He replied ‘sure’. So I took one and winked at Katy. And that was it.”They then spent the rest of the evening dancing and talking, thus starting their love story.