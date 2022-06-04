Katy Perry and Russell Brand relationship timeline

Life imitating art. Katy Perry met her ex-husband for the first time Russell Brand while filming a romantic scene for his 2010 film, Take it to the Greek.

“When he was spinning Take it to the Greek, I made an appearance with him. My scene asked me out on a date,” the ‘Firework’ singer said Charm in 2010 about working with the British comedian two years earlier. “And coming down the stairs after the scene, I was hopping around like a rabbit. I hop around like a rabbit when I’m happy – I get a little childish. It gives me the jitters of Christmas Eve.

While the scene was ultimately cut from the film – with Perry telling MTV in June 2010 that “it seemed too…literal” if they included the kiss – their interaction gave him the courage to take the first step when Brand was on. stage at the VMAs. the next year. “I was 25, 30 feet away from him. And I threw the bottle right at him. Hit him right on the head,” Perry said Squire in July 2010. “Can you imagine the horrible feeling he had, when he was used to getting whatever he wanted? I was like, ‘You’ve met your match.’

The Forget Sarah Marshall The star reflected on the moment in an interview with Metro around the same time: “I was really annoyed but when she came up to me she was so talkative and smart and arrogant, I was really interested in that. … I didn’t feel like I had a choice. It didn’t feel like a decision. It was just very natural. It was like we were friends.

After a whirlwind romance, the duo announced their engagement in January 2010, just four months after they started dating, and married in a Hindu ceremony in India in October of the same year. “[Marriage is] both the most mundane and spectacular thing in the world,” Brand said. Details magazine in March 2011. “There are a lot of areas where I just gave up making decisions. It really makes my friends laugh, though.

However, their relationship apparently ended as quickly as it began, with the England native announcing in December 2011 that they had called it quits after just over a year of marriage. “Unfortunately, Katy and I are ending our marriage,” Brand said in a statement to We Weekly at the time. “I will always adore him and I know we will remain friends.”

In July 2012, the arthur star explained that while he “liked [Perry] so much,” he eventually realized their relationship just wasn’t working out. “I was really, really in love with her, but it was hard to see each other,” he said during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show at the time. “We were together when it was right to be together, and when it wasn’t, we worked it out… It was a great relationship… It mostly didn’t work out for practical reasons… We didn’t. did, she’s happy, I’m happy.

The american idol the judge, meanwhile, was less kind about the end of their relationship, telling vogue in June 2013, Brand ended things via text message. “At first when I met him he wanted an equal, and I think a lot of times strong men want an equal, but then they get that equal and they’re like, ‘I can’t handle the equal.’ ”, Perry said at the time.

The duo finally found their happy ending. In 2015, Brand reconciled with his recurring partner, Laura Gallagher. He and the Scottish blogger married two years later and they share two daughters: Mabel, 5, and Peggy, 3. Perry, for her part, started dating Orlando Bloom in January 2016 and the the Lord of the Rings star proposed on Valentine’s Day 2018. They welcomed baby girl, Daisy Dove, in August 2020.

