Katy Perry and Spotify for Color by Behr

At home, the do-it-yourself has a whole new rhythm: on the pop, indie or rock notes of your playlist, the color change of the walls becomes an artist’s game. Not surprisingly, the idea comes from Behr Paint Company, one of the largest producers of paints, primers, decorative finishes and dyes in America that, in the attempt to revolutionize the DIY sector (Do It Yourself) launched an electrifying project together with Katy Perry and Spotify. Therefore, born from the collaboration with the American singer-songwriter and the giant of streaming audio on demand, Music in Color by Behr is a selection tool for surface colors that combines particular nuances and colors with the songs of the heart.

(PRNewsfoto / Behr Paint

Interactive, the platform works on the entire Spotify music library and, by identifying the key characteristics of a song, based on time, key and other sound attributes, it returns in a few seconds the key that best reflects it. “We wanted to create a whole new way for people to experiment the selection of shades drawing on the intrinsic connection between music, color and creativity“said Jodi Allen, Global Chief Marketing Officer at Behr Paint Company.” By combining Katy Perry’s distinctively colorful style and personality with Spotify’s data-driven technology, the Music in Color by Behr experience ushers in a whole new way to go through the color selection process, using the music as a guide to making the inspiration of DIY projects a reality“.

PRNewsfoto / Behr Paint Loading... Advertisements

So, while Teenage Dream corresponds to a soft blue, the Sea of ​​Tranquility, perfect for a relaxation space, Roar echoes a honey white, Honied White, ideal for a cocooning effect living room. Then playing with some of the most famous Italian songs in the world, we rediscover, for example, that the When when when by Tony Renis recalls the warm blue of Glass Sapphire while Raffaella Carrà with the famous You start making love suggests a pale pink, Angelic. “It was great to see my colors come to life in this project,” said Katy Perry, “When I write a song, I almost always have a sense of simultaneous realization of the accompanying image, whether it’s a strong idea for a music video or just a palette of colors. “And you, what color do you” feel “?

PRNewsfoto / Behr Paint

behrmusicincolor.com

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io