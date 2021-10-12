Katy Perry and Taylor Swift, question and answer on social media

CURIOSITY’





The two pop stars unleashed on Twitter and also the actress Zooey Deschanel

Yes, this is the super pop star of Folklore, in love with the new single of the colleague, Not the End of the World, and especially of the video clip of the piece, which she herself defines as “brilliant”. Here’s what they said on Twitter.

>>> DISCOVER TIMMUSIC!

>>> LISTEN TO THE NEW SONG BY KATY PERRY!

Taylor and the post for Katy

The release of the video of Not the End of the World was announced by Katy Perry with a surprise post on social media, a message that immediately captured the attention not only of fans, but also of Taylor Swift. The singer commented on the clip of the song like this: “It’s brilliant!”

THIS IS GENIUS pic.twitter.com/NshAzSYA71 – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) December 22, 2020

There is a famous double in the video

The protagonist of the video is Zooey Deschanel, kidnapped by aliens who mistake her for Katy Perry. The actress plays the role of her “double” singer, holding a concert that will save the fate of the world.

The similarity between the two is incredible: Katy and Zooey have been repeatedly mistaken for each other, especially when both wore bangs. Same hair color, similar cut and big blue eyes have confused their respective fans on several occasions.