Katy Perry and that period in depression: “He saved me”

American pop star Katy Perry said she suffered from depression and the person who helped her get better.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom they are one of the most loved couples in show business. Here’s how the actor helped her through her toughest moments.

The Fireworks singer Katy Perry revealed that he went through a very dramatic period due to the not too lucky release of one of his musical projects, then revealing that he suffered in that period of depression. At his side, however, there was the man of his life, the actor Orlando Bloomwho extended his hand to her and helped her to find serenity.

Born in 1984 and originally from Santa Barbara, Katheryn Elizabeth Hudsonreal name of Katy Perry, has achieved great international success thanks to hits such as I kissed a girl And Teenage Dream, which quickly became hugely popular songs all over the world. Today he boasts a musical career like few other than e a success that has nothing but growth, but the path has not been without obstacles.

A few years ago the famous singer released the album Witnesswhich, however, did not achieve the desired success and was considered by many as a flop. This great professional failure was for Katy Perry very difficult to digest and in a short time the star fell into a real one depression.

Katy Perry on husband Orlando Bloom

He talked about it in the course of the interview with The Howard Stern Show, attributing it to his life partner Orlando Bloom deserves to have saved her from that complicated period. “He had to do with everything I was experiencing at the time, but remained by my side unconditionally” explained the singer. “I still test it, and it still is, every day. He is not upset yet“He continued, then stating that:”He is the perfect man for me. “



Thanks to the emotional support of her partner, who have never abandoned her, Katy was able to regain serenity and to put behind the sadness of the past. She continued to make music and continues today to carry out her projects, always supported by her partner Orlando Bloom. The two have been a couple for several years now and in August 2020 they welcomed the little girl Daisy Dove Bloomtheir first daughter.