Katy Perry and the compliments of Miranda Kerr, Orlando Bloom’s ex

Evidence of large and happy extended family. The comment of the supermodel did not go unnoticed Miranda Kerr to the post of Katy Perry on Instagram. A full-blown complement. Which revealed the more than friendly relations between the two women. United by love for a man: Orlando Bloom.

Miranda’s words for Katy Perry

Katy Perry posted a photo on her social profile to celebrate returning to work a month and a half after the birth of her baby girl. Playing with the print of the dress she wears and her producing milk. Katy is one of the judges of the musical talent American Idol, a sort of X Factor with stars and stripes. The comment of Miranda Kerr, herself a mother of three children, was not long in coming. “Oh my god, you are extraordinary! I love you, ”wrote the supermodel. She was also impressed by the speed with which the singer returned to work.

Fans did not miss the exchange. Also commenting on the state of health of the relationship between the two women “who support each other”. And that they are the perfect example “of what a modern family could and, where possible, should aspire to be. Your children are so lucky to be surrounded by so much love and respect. ‘

Orlando Bloom and the wedding with Miranda Kerr

After all, the two have an important man in common: Orlando Bloom. Attaule companion of Perry. Father of his Daisy and still betrothed (but it is only the fault of Covid-19: the wedding was scheduled for the summer). And Miranda Kerr’s ex-husband.

Miranda Kerr was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013. They are parents of Flynn, who is now 9 years old. The Australian model, who started her own beauty company, Kora Organics, posed in 2017 with Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel. The couple had two children, Hart, who is two, and Myles, who is 11 months old.

Loading... Advertisements

Orlando Bloom and love with Katy Perry

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met at a party after the 2016 Golden Globes and for months they tried to keep their relationship a secret. They even broke up for a year. A wound that Katy has talked about on several occasions. Until the marriage proposal a year and a half ago. The wedding seemed imminent. But then, thanks to the lockdown and the arrival of their first daughter, Daisy, the wedding was postponed.

BROWSE THE GALLERY AND SEE THE PHOTOS OF ORLANDO BLOOM’S WOMEN OF HEART

Amica © RESERVED REPRODUCTION