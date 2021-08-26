Katy Perry and the friendship with Orlando Bloom’s ex

Her name is Miranda Kerr and she is one of the star’s best friends. They also have the father of their children in common

Katy Perry is the bride-to-be. They both have a child from the same man and are also very good friends. How this is possible is not known, but the two women share moments of true friendship.

Yoga and relaxation

Katy Perry and Miranda Kerr posted a photo together on social media after a yoga session in the gym. In common, in addition to a friendship that would be impossible for anyone, they had the same man: the sex symbol Orlando Bloom.

Children

Orlando has been linked to Katy Perry since 2016 and last year Daisy Dove was born from their love. From the marriage with the Australian model, on the other hand, which lasted from 2010 to 2013, little Flynn was born, now 10 years old. Together they managed to create a beautiful and rare extended family.

True friends

After the initial difficulties, a strong friendship was born between Katy and Miranda. So much so that the pop star, in her latest post on Instagram, made it known that she had spent a Wednesday based on yoga with the model: “My first yoga session after pregnancy,” she wrote.