Katy Perry and the indigestion of “body positivity”

We liked it when Tiger sang and even more now that thanks to motherhood she is experiencing how all of us who previously indispensable desires and priorities come after the well-being of our baby. But that doesn’t have to mean flaunting sloppiness.

Katy, thank you, but next time, even a little less! And when I say “hair”, I really mean hair.

Becoming a mother: discoveries and style lapses

The singer became a mother almost a year ago showed her shaggy calves that had “crawled” after a performance on American Idol. She said candidly that she hasn’t shaved since giving birth because:

“Since I became a mother the last thing I think about is shaving my legs”.

I certainly can’t look at the speck (or rather, stay at the hair!) To Perry, I who have “a beam in my eye” and often find myself in his identical situation that we will generically define “Yeti level”.

Post partum is a long way up

We’ve all been there, mostly after childbirth: uncultivated hairs from Silkepil “ditch brush cutter” model, split ends, donuts on the hips so sweet that only the icing and sugars are missing, a regrowth that fortunately has now become shatush so at least there we are fine.

Loving yourself and showing everything at all costs are not synonymous

All this culture of “showing” at all costs to say that we are fine, that we do not care, that we are superior and that is all bodypositivity flowing, actually has very little to do with me with really feeling good, with the acceptance, which is often something much more complex, tiring and delicate than simply saying “look, Perry has hair too!”.

Defects in and defects out

Sure, for a moment it makes me feel VIP and arrived, but then you get off the stage and go back to real life where there will always be something about us that people with K on Instagram have not yet cleared customs: a new flaw, a new imperfection that we can’t accept, a mole we don’t like and a terrible big toe at least until the Katy on duty has shown it worldwide to tell us that it’s okay, it’s cool.

Modesty and freedom

Having modesty (not only when it comes to boobs, necklines and thighs) is always the best form of respect for ourselves and our body, to really say:

“I’m fine not because I like it with hair, dark circles or stretch marks, not because I have everything under control, I’m strong and I don’t care what they think of me, but because these signs, this body that I struggle to recognize with its imperfections can do perfect and beautiful things “.

Sometimes you can put yourself in the background, for love, to think about more important things of course, says Katy (and I sign from a sink full of dishes and a floor in front of which I don’t close my eyes just so as not to kill my foot with the Legos scattered here and there), but sometimes you have to settle for pants until you have time to shave, I say.

HERE THE LINK TO THE ORIGINAL ARTICLE PUBLISHED BY MARTHA MARY AND ME