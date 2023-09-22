katy perry and the million dollar sale

The singer gave up the rights to the music for the successes she achieved in her solo career

Pop diva Katy Perry has established herself all over the world thanks to her career as a solo artist. Currently, Litmus Company has confirmed that it has purchased the artist’s music catalog. He has received royalties from the albums One of the Boys, Teenage Dream, Prism, Witness and Smile. That is why businessmen had to pay approximately 30 million dollars to pay for these production operations. On her part, the diva, who is now married and mother of a daughter, took the decision because she wanted to start from scratch apart from being a millionaire. He is also going to do many jobs for this independent project. That’s why company bosses say: “Katy Perry is a creative visionary who has had a profound impact on music, television, film and philanthropy. “I am so honored to partner with him again and help Litmus manage its incredible displays.”

Currently, Katy Perry’s ex-husband, the famous Russell Brand, was accused of raping four women. Now another interview has emerged, given ten years ago by someone he knew as his wife, to which Katy Perry said: “At first, when I met him, he wanted an equal , and I think it’s many times stronger. Men want equality, but then they get it and say, ‘I can’t stand equality.’ They didn’t like the environment where I was the boss on tour. So it was really painful and very controlling, which was upsetting.

It is noteworthy that the women who condemned this are in the middle of the judicial process and allege that the incidents have happened since 2006. On his part, the man made a video rejecting the demands.