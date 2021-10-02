Katy Perry and the ring that suggests the secret marriage with Orlando Bloom

After months and months of rumors about their hypothetical marriage, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom may have fooled everyone by getting married in great secrecy and away from prying eyes. The singer of Part Of Me (as well as judge ad American Idol) and the actor de Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The First Moon I am currently on vacation in Hawaii, enjoying some sun and sea in the utmost relaxation. Nothing strange would be missing, to arouse some suspicion, however, was the ring worn in recent days by Katy which, at first glance, seems to have all the air of a wedding ring. Did the two really become husband and wife? It could be. To make us even more suspicious then comes this impromptu holiday which, if combined with the “ring issue”, has all the air of a full-blown honeymoon.

After all that for Katy Perry and Orlando the wedding was in the air it has been known for some time now, in fact the couple should have married even in December 2019 but then, due to some problems related to the organization of the ceremony, there was none done nothing and the wedding date was moved to early 2020, and was then postponed again due to the pandemic still in progress. That the singer of Roar and actor 44 did an impromptu “last minute wedding” so you can be sure you don’t have to postpone it for the umpteenth time? It could be, especially given the instability of the period. After all, after so many years of love, it was foreseeable that Perry and Bloom would make their relationship official, especially now that they have become parents of little Daisy Dove Bloom, born in August 2020.

The pop star of Firework and the actor of Troy they started flirting during the 2016 Golden Globes afterparty, then broke up in March 2017 to get back together (and permanently) in 2018. The couple then got engaged in February of the following year, with a proposal by Bloom (on Valentine’s Day) worthy of a romantic comedy where, between champagne and a private flight complete with roses and heart balloons, a wonderful flower-shaped ring has also appeared. For Katy and Orlando these (if confirmed) would not be the first wedding, the English actor has already been married to Miranda Kerr, while Perry in 2010 had joined in marriage with the actor Russell Brand, from whom he was then separated two years later. Despite the not so happy precedents, the two celebs seem to have not stopped believing in love and marriage that, today, would have led them to become husband and wife. Well, at this point what else to say except: happy birthday guys!

