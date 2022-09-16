Katy Perry announces new album and world tour in interview with Drew Barrymore

Within her busy schedule that includes her role in the new season of “American Idol” and her acclaimed and increasingly successful residency in Las Vegas, Katy Perry offered an interview with Drew Barrymore on the program that the actress offers in the mornings of American television.

Before the interpreter, the Californian pointed out that “I will probably go and make another album very soon, I will write it and travel the world after this, which will be great.”

After Barrymore’s expressive shout, she added that “I’m pretty, like, even offstage. I’m more like a business woman; I don’t talk much offstage. … I’m very, sort of, an observer. I really save my energy for when I have to go and turn it on. Because when I turn it on, it’s until 11, girl.”

Perry believes that “obviously, there’s a character on stage, and I save a lot of that energy to be on stage and frame it. I really love this show that I put on.”

A few weeks ago he also hinted at his future in the industry, confessing that “I have enough songs to organize a great show, which everyone between the ages of 8 and 80 can enjoy. Those songs have taken me to visit all over the world, and I’ve already had three world tours on me. And I need to get back on the road, because the world is constantly changing and there are new fans every day.”

Let us remember that, in addition to her musical facet, Katy ventured into the business world where, in addition to her line of personalized shoes, she launched a brand of non-alcoholic beverages.