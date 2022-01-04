Katy Perry at her concert in Las Vegas pins beer from her breast

Katy Perry drew beer from her breasts during her Play concert in Las Vegas in a costume made of beer cans.

Katy Perry during his concert “Play” in Las Vegas he put on a show drawing beer from the breast. Pretend, of course. This extravagant look of hers was intended to be a tribute to that of the 2010 music video “California Gurls”.

If you remember, in fact, the singer at the time dressed as Daisy Duke, shooting whipped cream from her bikini in a world reminiscent of Candyland, all duet with Snoop Doggy-dog.

This time, however, the show included that in one of the performances the singer was dressed in a corset made of beer cans from which the new mother pretended to breastfeed.

But that’s not all: during the show the singer had a conversation with a giant talking surgical mask, then toasted on stage with the beer tapped just before.

Among the other props, then, a giant dressing table, huge mushrooms, a giant bathtub, some snails, a plunger, dancing toothbrushes and tubes of toothpaste. Between one beer and another, Katy Perry sang several of her most famous hits, including herself California Gurls, Firework And Waking up in Vegas.

In a press release, the singer made it known that too Play, as in everything he does, there is a lot of color especially for children, but with a wink for adults as well. The show was designed to be a fun and playful journey designed just for this Las Vegas theater. It would be impossible, in fact, to move these huge sets from one theater to another.

Also because Kate Perry plays a doll on the show, which is why everything around her is three times bigger.