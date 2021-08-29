Katy Perry at the Luisaviaroma evening in Capri

In the summer of 1958, Slim Aarons landed on Capri and took some incredibly memorable photos of the island. It is a series of images that show the sweetest levels of the sweet life, and on Saturday night many of those were auctioned off at the gala LuisaViaRoma for Unicef ​​which was hosted at the Certosa San Giacomo in Capri, a 14th century monastery and one of the oldest architecture on the island. For the past three years, the Certosa San Giacomo has been the chosen venue for LuisaViaRoma for Unicef, a wonderful glittering gala that raises funds for Unicef ​​Italia.

Katy Perry and Jhon Legend Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

On July 31, LuisaViaRoma presented the fourth edition of the charity event in Capri LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF. In the magical setting of the Charterhouse of San Giacomo, the unforgettable event opened with a cocktail, and then continued with a gala dinner e a live auction of incredible lots, luxury goods and exclusive experiences conducted by Harry Dalmeny of the renowned auction house Sotheby’s. The evening was attended by international celebrities, philanthropists and world-renowned guests, who helped to gather more than 5 million euros in support of UNICEF’s work in providing care and protection to the world’s most vulnerable children. The event, hosted by Andrea Panconesi, CEO of LuisaViaRoma, Paolo Rozera, Director General of UNICEF Italy, and Tommaso Chiabra, Fundraising Chairman of UNICEF Italy, was the stage for the performances of the young revelation of Italian music, Madame, of the international pop star Katy Perry and of John Legend, winner of a prestigious Grammy award.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

The evening ended with a special surprise for the guests: the highlight of her performance came when Legend performed a duet with Katy Perry inspired by one of the most famous UNICEF ambassadors, Audrey Hepburn. In his honor, they sang “Moonriver” in an ode to his role in Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Among the guests who made the event memorable: Orlando Bloom, Vanessa Hudgens, Maria Bakalova, Heidi and Leni Klum, Natasha Poly, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Sydney Sweeney, Olivia Culpo, Sabrina Elba, Tina Kunakey, Cindy Bruna, Jon Kortajarena, Frida Aasen, Lais Ribeiro, Dylan Penn , Eiza González, Nat Kelley And Karolina Kurkova.

Emily Ratajkowski Jacopo M. RauleGetty Images

Leni and Heidi Klum Jacopo M. RauleGetty Images



Incredible lots auctioned: the racing car Cooper Formula Junior of 1961 of Steve McQueen; a rare watch “Astronomy” from Jacob & Co.; priceless works by the likes of Andy Warhol, Alex Israel And Richard Orlinski; a notebook with sketches of Pablo Picasso; the piano Yamaha with whom he performed John Legend during the event; a week aboard the new 74m super yacht Synthesis from Amel and a portfolio of 10 iconic images of Capri and the Amalfi Coast shot by Slim AArons, and much more. During the evening, the guests attended an extraordinary artistic performance, Franchise Freedom of the DRIFT study, a breathtaking spectacle with hundreds of drones flying over the Certosa.

Madame Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Vanessa Hudgens Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

“Over the years, our partnership with UNICEF has always been centered around the common goal of helping vulnerable children. The global challenges of the past year have strengthened our commitment to this. We, as a company, must make people aware of the extent of these social problems, trying to generate a positive impact. I am honored to contribute to this collective effort to support this vital cause. ” – he has declared Andrea Panconesi, CEO of LuisaViaRoma.

Luisa and Andrea Panconesi Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Tina Kunakey Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Elisabetta Gregoraci Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Fiammetta Cicogna Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Clara Soccini Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Melissa Satta Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Cindy Bruna Jacopo M. RauleGetty Images

Eiza González Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Jessica Wang Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

Amina Muaddi Daniele VenturelliGetty Images

