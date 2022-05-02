Katy Perry breaks her figure in an improbable outfit: big fail on TV!

Singer Katy Perry has won her place for the year-end bloopers! The star found herself in the air after taking an incredible fall, all dressed up as a mermaid, in the last episode from American Idol.

Indeed, the 37-year-old young woman appeared on the set of the famous American tele-hook show wearing an Ariel costume from The little Mermaid. An outfit that does not really facilitate walking. It is therefore with great difficulty that Katy Perry (and her huge red wig) joined her place by walking through her green mermaid tail. Then while the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, had taken the floor to announce the next number, the latter was cut off by a heavy noise of shock… The director then redirected his camera to the judges’ table. That’s when viewers discovered Katy Perry lying on the floor with her mermaid tail up. The star, who didn’t lose her smile, was rescued by her jury partners, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, and fortunately emerged unscathed from this misadventure. The only consequence will therefore have been to offer a good moment of laughter to the viewers!