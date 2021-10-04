Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom on stage for help: “Can you undo my corset?”

Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom are inseparable, one of the most envied couples in the world of entertainment and, during a recent event, the singer needed her partner on stage as never before, to solve a small problem with the corset.

Katy Perry was invited with Orlando Bloom to the Power of Women event, organized by Variety in Los Angeles. Here, the singer performed on stage, but first she needed Orlando Bloom to help her loosen a very tight corset, which she wore under the wonderful wisteria-colored Schiaparelli dress. Katy Perry, irreverent as always, called her partner on stage to get help:

“Orlando, you can undo my corset because I can’t sing”.

To applause and laughter, hero Orlando Bloom saved his damsel in distress, who was able to perform by singing his song. What makes a Woman. Katy Perry was honored at the event for her nonprofit, the Firework Foundation, which helps underprivileged children through the arts. While on stage, she defined her man “an amazing father and an example for our greatest gift ever, our daughter Daisy, a future powerful woman. I promise you to do my best to be an example, never to limit your dreams, to drive with love , never through fear, and to always be your beacon in all darkness. Lest we forget, behind every great woman, there is a great man. Orlando, a man who is friend and ally of women all over the world. Thank you. for handling the madness of my life. “

We remind you that Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since 2016, the two broke up for a short time and then officially returned together in February 2019. Together they have a little girl, Daisy, who has just turned one year old.