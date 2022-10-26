Katy Perry celebrates her 38th birthday, the sweet words of love from Orlando Bloom
Orlando Bloom celebrated his fiancée Katy Perry’s birthday on Tuesday. The American singer turned 38.
This Tuesday, October 25, Katy Perry celebrated her thirty-eighth candle. Orlando Bloom, her fiancé of three years, did not fail to celebrate this very special day. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor posted a photo of himself and the American singer, along with a sweet message.
“Every time we travel around the sun and celebrate you, it reminds me that by your side, and whatever the weather, I always smile,” the 45-year-old actor wrote. To see the sweet smiles drawn on their faces, the lovebirds spin – always – the perfect love.
“Every time I blow out my candles, I make a wish about you. 38 years old and grateful”, wrote the interpreter of “Roar”. A snapshot of her hand, that of her husband and their 2-year-old daughter, named Daisy, completes the publication.
In 2017 and after a year of love, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had ended their relationship. The American had confided that she had considered ending her life following this break-up. “Gratitude is probably what saved my life. Otherwise I would have locked myself in my own sadness and I would certainly have jumped,” she lamented. A romance revived a year later, in 2018.
Orlando Bloom is also dad to Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland (11), born of his marriage to Miranda Kerr, former Victoria’s Secret Angel.