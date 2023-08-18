Entertainment

Katy Perry collaborator Camela Learth-Segura has been missing since June.

mysterious disappearance of Camella Learth-SeguraFriends and family of the 48-year-old co-writer of Katy Perry’s ‘Walking on Air’ are worried. He has gone weeks without hearing from her since June, reports ABC7.

The Beverly Hills Police are looking for him. ,I’d like to think that nothing bad happened, but…One of the singer’s friends told. The family is in Sweden, where she was born, and is awaiting news about the woman’s whereabouts. The missing woman’s sister also called a New York friend to help with the search. is in contact with.

Apparently, Camella Learth-Segura’s friends and neighbors were fighting, according to ‘ABC7’ pay flat rent, He worked as a model and musician. He had also released his own songs on various platforms like YouTube and Spotify.

The car was last seen in June

Friends of the singer say the vehicle was last seen June 30 Night Out in Beverly Hills And that was the last day anyone heard about him. Learth-Segura’s 19-year-old cat Morris is also missing.

Neighbors say they haven’t seen the car for over a month.

