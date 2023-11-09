Katy Perry comes out on top in Montecito Mansion battle

A Los Angeles County judge has ruled in favor of Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom in the couple’s attempt to buy a Montecito mansion from retired entrepreneur Carl Westcott, who later tried to back out of the deal. According to Rolling stone, Judge Joseph Lipner found that there was insufficient evidence that Westcott lacked mental capacity when he accepted the contract with Perry’s manager. Westcott’s attorney argued that his client had a degenerative brain disease and was suffering from symptoms of dementia due to subsequent surgery and the effects of painkillers, but Lipner said a medical expert’s testimony did not support those claims. Is. Perry’s attorney Eric Rowen said Rolling stone That Westcott “could not prove anything other than being of perfectly sound mind” and “did not breach the contract for any reason other than changing his mind.” Her lawyers said Westcott knew enough to counter the pop star’s original $13.5 million offer to $15 million, extend the counter-offer deadline, and get angry at her real estate agent, who Five percent commission was asked for. Lipner’s decision is expected to become permanent after 10 days.

