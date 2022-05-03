Katy Perry delivers memorable drop in ‘American Idol’

Katy Perry has been a judge on the American Idol show for four years. ABC

If you haven’t laughed yet this Monday, here is a video that will definitely help you. Katy Perry found herself on the floor, after falling from her chair, all dressed up as a mermaid. This sequence was immortalized during the last episode of the show “American Idol”.

Indeed, the 37-year-old artist appeared on the set wearing an Ariel costume. It is therefore with great difficulty that the singer joined her place by walking through her mermaid tail.

Then while the host of the show, Ryan Seacrest, had taken the floor to announce the next candidate, the latter was cut off by a noise. The production then pointed the camera at the judges’ table. It was then that viewers discovered Katy Perry lying on the floor with her mermaid tail up.

The star, who did not lose her smile, was rescued by her jury partners, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.