Katy Perry doesn’t have a full-time nanny and here’s why

Katy Perry can wear many hats, from pop superstar to producer, but she always makes sure she can be in “mom mode.”

The 37-year-old singer shares her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. During a chat with Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett on their “SmartLess” podcast released Sept. 19, Perry explained why she doesn’t have a full-time nanny and how it “doesn’t feel right” when she misses milestones in her daughter’s life.

“I work a lot and I have always worked a lot. I’m kind of a matriarchal figure,” Perry said. “I have a wonderful nanny, but I don’t have a full time nanny because I feel like if I had a full time nanny I would never know how to take care of my daughter like I’m supposed to. .”

“And so, every day that I go downstairs, I’m just in mommy mode,” she continued, adding, “It doesn’t matter if I had a show that goes until 11 p.m. the day before, I wake up get up at six and we’re going to go have breakfast and yes, I don’t have any sleep shakes.

Katy Perry on the set of “American Idol”. Eric McCandless via Getty Images

Perry said she was “super blessed” and grateful to have the help, adding, “But I want to participate too. »

As a working mother, who also juggles her residency in Las Vegas and her “American Idol” concert, there are key moments in her daughter’s life that bother her.

‘She’s 2 so she’s at this point where it’s like she’s saying new words every day and the other day she was just saying words I didn’t teach her and I was like, ‘ D— it. It doesn’t do me any good,” she said.

As for Bloom’s parenting, she said, “Dad is the best. »

Perry also mentioned that doing her Resorts World Vegas residency, which takes place again in October, gives her the chance to drop Daisy off at daycare and fly home the next morning.

Although the couple haven’t shared a full photo of their daughter, they’ve talked about her over the years. In August, the “Roar” singer called her daughter a “ham,” telling People, “She likes to dress up. She’s not very shy.

“She loves ballet. She goes to tutu school and she loves it. It’s very adorable,” Perry added.

Perry and Bloom welcomed Daisy in August 2020. The “Carnival Row” star is also the father of 11-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.