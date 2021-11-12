Katy Perry drastically changes her look and dyes her hair black, Orlando Bloom comments: Finally

Katy Perry showed up at the CMA Awards 2021 with a new hair look with which she amazed everyone: she went from blonde to black hair, a drastic transformation.

pictured: Katy Perry

“I just think it’s time to give them whatever they want“: so he wrote Katy Perry on Instagram, introducing herself to the world with her new look. The drastic transformation is certainly not the first in his career. The singer has repeatedly amazed fans by changing her image, especially in terms of hair. She went from long hair to short hair with an almost masculine crew cut, we saw her both with platinum blonde hair and with that excuse. This time the opportunity to show off the new color was presented with the 2021 CMA Awards in which it took part to deliver an award together with fellow judges of American Idol, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Fans (and not just them!) Are excited about the change.

Katy Perry changes her look

Katy Perry ditched blonde hair and welcomed a decidedly different look. The drastic change was witnessed on social media, where he showed some passages of the work performed on his hair by the well-known celebrity hair stylist Rick Henry.

pictured: Katy Perry

On the stage of the 2021 CMA Awards she showed herself in all her glory, wrapped in a custom Vivienne Westwood dress and with a long pearl necklace around her neck. But of course it was the hair to attract attention most of all: gathered in a chignon and a jet black color. The singer has once again said goodbye to the blond, returning to the dark hair already successfully experienced in the past, which gives her a decisive appearance and further marks her features.

pictured: Katy Perry

Among the many comments from fans, who under the singer’s post expressed their appreciation for the raven hair, there are several of well-known personalities from the entertainment world, but it is in particular that of Orlando Bloom to stand out! Even the 39-year-old’s husband was keen to compliment his beloved wife’s look and wrote, complete with a heart-shaped emoticon: “Long last“.