Katy Perry explained how she feels when she hears references to her old songs in new hits

Photo of James Reno James Reno2 days ago
21 December 2021




The songs of Katy Perry they made school, so much so that they were cited in passages that were released very recently.

Eg, Olivia Rodrigo entered a reference to “Teenage Dream“of 2010 in its”Brutal“, released as a single in September 2021. Or Fletcher, which used the sample of “I Kissed a Girl“(dated 2008) in his”Girls Girls Girls“(2021).

Olivia Rodrigo – getty images

The 37-year-old singer talked about this topic with Out Magazine, revealing that it feels “old and grateful” before “a new generation of artists inspired by his works“, as the newspaper defined it.”

Old! I honestly feel old! – he began, laughing – And thankful that I survived, thankful that I didn’t die in a ditch somewhere. Wow, it all comes back“.

Nostalgic things? It feels like yesterday, especially when people say, ‘Oh my God, I used to listen to you when I was little’ and now they are adults with children“.

Katy Perry in 2008 – getty images

Katy Perry added that she is “fantastic“that his songs have a second life today:

It means that that music still resonates today. It means that the message still makes sense to people. It is funny! It’s wonderful to have that mold“.

Yes, time flies but Katy Perry’s songs remain as fresh and captivating as the first time we heard them! Here you can review the video for “Teenage Dream“:

ph: getty images

