Katy Perry explained how she understood Orlando Bloom would be: “the father of my future children”

While the small Daisy Dove Bloom is already 9 months old, Katy Perry she went back in time to tell how she understood that Orlando Bloom he was the right person to start a family.

The singer became a mom last August – while the actor was already a dad Flynn, who is 10 years old and he was born from his previous marriage to Miranda Kerr – and he said how impressed she was to see the betrothed raise their first child.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – getty images

“I was able to witness the his paternal side – said the 36-year-old a L’Officiel, while the reporter pointed out that a smile lit up her face as she talked about it – The way he’s been there and continues to be there for him, the efforts it makes and the distances it crosses, I think that’s one of the reasons I made a conscious decision“.

Loading... Advertisements

“I said to myself: ‘Here is the father of my future children’. I could see his kindness, empathy, care and tenderness. I have courted these things. I realized this was a different thing“.

Katy Perry added that the daughter they had together: “She’s his first baby, so it’s a different feeling for him. I’m really, really grateful to have it. It is present in a deeply emotional way, which is very unique to me“.

Last week, Katy Perry had given an update on Daisy Dove, telling two stages that the little girl has already reached: go here to read what he had told.

ph: getty images