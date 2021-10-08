Katy Perry explaining how her daughter Daisy has changed her life is very sweet

Katy Perry And became a mother five months ago and in an Instagram Live she has now told how her baby Daisy Dove changed her life and taught her to live in the moment.

“It changed my life and continues to change my life“began the singer precisely referring to the daughter she had with Orlando Bloom.

She then explained that she had to learn to prioritize the time she spends with the child, among the many work commitments: “I think you understand when you become a mom … You have to focus on being a mom. And not because you don’t love other people, there’s no reason other than wanting to be a great mom“.

“Being a mom is the best job in the world. I highly recommend it when you are ready“.

Katy Perry added how Daisy Dove taught her to slow down and enjoy every moment: “Seeing my daughter change so much for the past five months and looking back at the photos is: whoa. You see time in human form“.

“It really has me encouraged to be more present and to value each day. All we have is this moment. We are promised nothing but the present momentAnd”.

The 36-year-old artist recently gave a spectacular performance at Inauguration Day and the Betrothed Orlando Bloom made it known how proud he and little Daisy Dove were of her, in a beautiful message that you can retrieve here.



ph: getty images