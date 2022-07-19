Katy Perry failed at the entrance of a cafe in Australia

No favoritism. The scene takes place in a cafe in Queensland, the vast wilderness east of Australia. This is where the American singer took up residence to accompany her companion, comedian Orlando Bloom, in the middle of filming the film “Wizards”.

At the end of June, the singer accompanied by her daughter Daisy, barely two years old, goes to a cafe in the seaside resort of Port Douglas. Wide bob on her head and slightly tinted sunglasses on her nose, the singer faces Indianna Paull, a waitress at the café who does not recognize her and temporarily refuses her entry on the grounds that she does not have a table available, tells the DailyMail.

“Just for the future…”

There followed a frank exchange around the lack of places in the establishment before Indianna gave in to her client’s request. In order to arrange Katy Perry, whom she still has not recognized, the waitress installs her on a table reserved for the staff of the establishment. Natural to the end, the young woman lets go of her funny client: “Just for the future, know that we cannot sit people at this table”, as she tells the chain Seven News. It is mortified that the end of the service takes place when a person finally points out to him that she has just exchanged words with the interpreter of “California Gurls”.