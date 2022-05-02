Katy Perry falls live in “American Idol”

VIDEO – Disguised as Ariel, the little mermaid, the 37-year-old singer suddenly collapsed behind her jury desk during the “Disney Night” of season 20 of the American telecrochet.

ABC broadcast on Sunday a new stage of the twentieth edition of “American Idol” with, for the last ten candidates in competition, a common theme: songs from the Disney universe. For the occasion, Katy Perry had chosen to sit behind the jury table entirely disguised as Ariel, the little mermaid, with a red wig and a green dress ending in a fishtail.

While Ryan Seacrest, the telecrochet host, was explaining the principle of the evening, the 37-year-old singer appeared in her seat with her legs resting on the desk. While the camera shot was fixed on the host, sounds of falling and then screams and laughter were heard. On the ground, the chair overturned and the feet in the air, Katy Perry saw Luke Bryan having fun with his fall while Lionel Richie immediately tried to raise it.

A fall without possible comparison with that known by the American star two years ago during the audition phase of “American Idol”. In the middle of filming, she felt ill and became unwell due to the smell of gas in the studio. In 2021, it was one of the participants who collapsed, head first, on the stage of the show.

