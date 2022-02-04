Katy Perry for single When I’m Gone (with Alesso) already 11 million views

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Directed by Hannah Lux Davis and produced by Collin Druz. The premiere of the video took place during the intermission of the College Football Palyoff National Championship. The sports show, comparable to the “Super Bowl” and the UEFA Champions League, has an average of 30 million spectators and is the largest live television event manufactured by the Walt Disney Company. A stadium anthem built on a powerful beat and a piano melody, in which Katy’s radiant voice courageously admonishes those who have left her behind. You’re chasing the danger. It’s just in your nature. Look for me in strangers. All these pretty faces. No one can replace it. I’m always your favorite ..



When I’m Gone was written by Alesso and Katy Perry themselves together with Alida Garpestad Peck, Rami Yacoub, Space Primates’ Nathan Cunningham, Marc Sibley And Alma Goodman. The production, with a perfect pop and dance sound, is by Alesso. The same Katy Perry he has declared .. Everyone knows that when it comes to my video clips I like to push boundaries and give my best to create unique opportunities for my fans. ESPN and College GameDay have a special place in my heart. It was beautiful and natural to collaborate on this project with Alesso and to be the first artists to publish a video clip within a live event on ESPN ..