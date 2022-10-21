Katy Perry Goes Country In ‘Where We Started’ Music Video With Thomas Rhett

Photo credits: YouTube

When will Katy Perry return with a new album? The question has been bothering fans since the release (and failure) of her last album “Smile” in August 2020. Away from the studios, the American popstar has mainly devoted her daily life to her family life, she who has become the mother of a little Daisy, fruit of her love affair with actor Orlando Bloom two years ago. The public, however, was able to admire her talents as a judge (and her clothing setbacks) on the show “American Idol”, where she notably crossed paths with Aretha Franklin’s granddaughter, while going to applaud her in Las Vegas. for the launch of his residency “Play”. On the music side, a few collaborations have kept the pop community waiting. The singer accompanied DJ Alesso on “When I’m Gone”, which had a small success last year (147 million streams on Spotify), and even tried country with musician Thomas Rhett.

The Dailymotion player is loading…

“Katy Perry is the pop icon of my generation”

Last track of the album “Where We Started” released in April, the duet “Where We Started” was born under the impulse of Katy Perry, who greatly admired her work. Remember that the star was making his Christian acoustic pop debut! Initially, the title was not intended to be sung. We were on my farm, and that song, for some reason, spurred on a lot of other songs that followed it. began to become a different project. I don’t think we were looking for a collaboration on this song explains Thomas Rhett Taste Of Country. At his request, the musician therefore sent the model to Katy Perry’s team, without really believing it: I was like “Yeah, but they’re not going to respond” And literally within 24 hours Katy responded saying “I love it! I really resonate with that”. When she got her voice on it, it took her about two weeks. She really put a lot of time and effort into that voice It reminded me what an amazing singer she is. (…) I’ve been a fan of Katy since the age of 14. For me, he’s the pop icon of my generation .

Watch Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry’s “Where We Started” music video:



The clip for “Where We Started” orchestrates the meeting of the two artists around a guitar. He, denim jacket on his back, sings the dawning love in a beguiling voice in front of blue silk walls. She, in a long white dress, makes feelings and music rhyme in a pastel pink décor. They then meet to try to overcome the evidence that their couple is facing: Darlin’, I know how far we’re gonna go / Just look at that road and think about where we started . Love is stronger than anything !