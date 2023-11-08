Katy Perry got a big victory in a legal battle to buy a $15 million mansion in the California seaside town that is home to Hollywood’s elite.

Pop star Katy Perry can move ahead with the purchase of a $15 million estate in Montecito, California, from the founder of 1-800-Flowers, after a judge ruled that painkillers do not prevent the businessman from being able to close the deal. .

The high-profile battle for the 11-bedroom home pitted the “I Kissed a Girl” singer against former private equity manager and serial entrepreneur Carl Westcott, who started the Dial-A-Florist phone number line. Westcott, who is no longer affiliated with the flower company, says he did not want to sell and was not in his right mind when he made the deal.

Judge Joseph Lipner, who oversaw a non-jury trial in October in Los Angeles, said in his tentative ruling that there was “no credible evidence” that Westcott, 83, was unable to make a deal in 2020.

“The contract that Westcott negotiated and signed resulted in Westcott’s gross profit of $3.75 million,” Lipner said in his ruling Tuesday. “In addition, Westcott entered into other contracts shortly before and shortly after the contract at issue here. “Westcott has not attempted to cancel any of these other contracts due to lack of capacity.”





Lipner ordered the sale and scheduled a hearing in February to determine whether additional damages were appropriate. Perry is seeking $1.4 million to cover the income she could have made from renting out the home if the sale had gone ahead as planned.

Chart Westcott, one of Westcott’s children, said in a statement that Perry’s lawsuit for damages contradicts her real estate manager’s claims in court filings that she planned to stay in the home.

“Perry has gotten himself into trouble by claiming he has lost years of rental income and is owed damages, which is contrary to his sworn statements,” he said in a statement. “We hope Ms. Perry enjoys her great win as she explains to her fans about ‘taking over the house from the old guys.’

Eric Rowen, the attorney representing Perry’s real estate manager, praised the verdict and said it was clear that Westcott “engaged in complex negotiations over many weeks with multiple parties to achieve an attractive sale of the property, which netted him a substantial profit.” ”

“The evidence shows that Mr. Westcott did not breach the contract for any reason other than changing his mind,” Rowen said in a statement.

The home is in the exclusive enclave of Montecito outside Santa Barbara, home to celebrities like Oprah Winfrey and Brad Pitt. Westcott purchased it in May 2020 for $11.25 million, but by July signed a contract with Perry’s business manager, Bernie Goodwee, to sell the place for $15 million.

Within days, Westcott changed his mind. He claimed he was taking painkillers after major surgery and was in no position to enter into a contract to sell the house – where he intended to live the rest of his life.

Chart Westcott said his father was in failing health and was admitted to a full-time medical facility after the case began. Medical records from the trial indicate he was showing early signs of dementia and experiencing tremors associated with Huntington’s disease, a rare, inherited neurological condition that impairs functional abilities.

This isn’t the first time Perry has run into real estate trouble. In 2015, he purchased a former Catholic convent in Los Angeles for $15 million, over the objections of the nuns who once lived there. The nuns wanted to sell the property to another buyer.