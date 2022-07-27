Katy Perry had to reassure Kristen Stewart that she and Robert Pattinson were just friends

ads

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart had a high-profile relationship in the late 2000s that was known for a few scandals. During the height of their relationship, Pattinson also developed a close friendship with megastar Katy Perry.

Because of their bond, some news outlets began to assume that Pattinson and Perry were more than just friends. This would make Perry feel the need to clarify his Pattinson friendship with his then-girlfriend, Stewart.

A look at Katy Perry and Robert Pattinson’s friendship

Katy Perry | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

According to W Magazine, Perry and Pattinson were linked to each other as far back as 2009. The two stars were in their own relationships at the time, with Perry dating Russell Brand and Pattinson being linked to Stewart.

But due to the closeness of their friendship, there was speculation that the two were perhaps more than friends. Perry once spoke of his frustration with the idea on the Australian radio show 2DayFM (via Capital FM). There she addressed a leaked video of Perry and Pattinson singing karaoke. The fact that the video was made public further upset the singer, who felt that the confidentiality of their friendship was compromised.

“It’s the media for you, nothing is sacred, not even karaoke,” Perry said. “We were just hanging out, a friend of mine is a mutual friend, and we got lost and did karaoke, like you do. »

Perry went on to explain how the video at least could have proven they were just friends. The Grammy winner went on to share how sad it was that a girl just couldn’t be platonic with Pattinson.

“If you’re a girl, you can’t be friends with this guy, like, come one,” she said. “I feel for him. »

How Katy Perry reassured Kristen Stewart that she and Robert Pattinson were just friends

Despite their insistence that they were just friends, rumors persisted that Perry and Pattinson might have been romantically linked. What made matters worse for Perry was that speculation swirled that Pattinson was still in a relationship with Stewart.

Eventually, Perry grew concerned that the headlines focused on her and Pattinson that Stewart felt a certain way. To allay any concerns the star spencerPerry decided to explain the situation to her.

” I sent him [Stewart] a text message saying, “I know you’ve seen all this but you know I would never disrespect you”. I am not that person. I’m just trying to be friends with him, but it’s too bad I have a pair of boobs,” Perry recalled to Elle (via E-News).

