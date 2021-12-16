Katy Perry has revealed that daughter Daisy Dove has taken her eyes

Katy Perry he told some tender curiosity about Daisy Dove Bloom!

The singer welcomed her first daughter along with Orlando Bloom in August 2020 and now, in an “interview for Access, revealed that the little girl widens her eyes when she sees her all dressed up for an event: eyes just like Mom’s!

“Every now and then he sees me when I prepare for an event, with those big dresses, and stays like ‘ooh’ making the big eyes – said the 37-year-old artist – He took his eyebrows from Orlando and his eyes from me and makes these expressions in which he widens his eyes“.

“Everything is new to her, it is so beautiful and I recommend it a million times“.

Katy Perry, 37, and Orlando Bloom, 44 – getty images

Speaking of his residency a Las Vegas which begins in late December, Katy Perry explained that she will also bring Daisy Dove: “She is my best friend, so we’re together all the time “.

“It will be a family-friendly show but I don’t think a child under two years old has ever seen something like this, then I’ll take her to some rehearsal first, you know, with those big headphones on her ears. I’m mom at home, so when she sees me she’ll think, ‘this is wild‘”.

Finally a curiosity about ladder of the residency: Katy Perry explained that will sing all his hits! “I chose twenty most popular songs from all streaming services and here is my set list” he said.

ph: getty images