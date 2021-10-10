Katy Perry has revealed that she is going vegan

Katy Perry he let his fans know that he has a lifestyle change in mind, which involves nutrition.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on Twitter of be ready to go vegan. From his post, it is clear that it is something he has been working on for a while and it is also in company!

I’m about 95% ready to be 100% VEGAN … my dog ​​Nugget has been joining me on this journey for the past 4 monthz. Pray for us ok ✌🏻 ♥ ️ – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 16, 2021

“I’m about 95% ready to go 100% vegan – he wrote – My dog ​​Nugget joined me on this trip for the past four months“.

A decision he had anticipated with another, more enigmatic tweet: “The clearer you magic, the closer you are to God“he declared.

The cleaner the eating the closer to God – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 9, 2021

A fan commented: “Plus you are also saving the planet“. The star replied:”Ugh I love a double win“.

ugh I love a double downnn https://t.co/8dm3x7KDkH – KATY PERRY (@katyperry) January 9, 2021

Katy Perry became a mother for the first time last August, of a little girl named Daisy Dove and had with her boyfriend e promised spouse Orlando Bloom.

