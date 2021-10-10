News

Katy Perry has revealed that she is going vegan

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements



18 January 2021




Katy Perry he let his fans know that he has a lifestyle change in mind, which involves nutrition.

The 36-year-old singer revealed on Twitter of be ready to go vegan. From his post, it is clear that it is something he has been working on for a while and it is also in company!

I’m about 95% ready to go 100% vegan – he wrote – My dog ​​Nugget joined me on this trip for the past four months“.

A decision he had anticipated with another, more enigmatic tweet: “The clearer you magic, the closer you are to God“he declared.

A fan commented: “Plus you are also saving the planet“. The star replied:”Ugh I love a double win“.

Katy Perry became a mother for the first time last August, of a little girl named Daisy Dove and had with her boyfriend e promised spouse Orlando Bloom.

ph: getty images


Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
1.1K
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
903
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
899
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
886
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
884
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
870
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
819
News

Ethereum undergoes an involuntary bifurcation of the chain
615
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top